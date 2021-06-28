Vivo Y51A 64GB variant launched in India: Specifications, price

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its 6GB variant of the Vivo Y51A in India. The device packs a 5000 mAh battery, comes with a 48MP triple rear camera setup and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor. Here is everything you should know about the latest variant of the Vivo Y51A.

Vivo Y51A: Price

Vivo Y51A 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM storage variant is priced at Rs 16,990. The phone will be available on vivo India E-store and with other offline retailers. The Vivo Y51A comes in two colour options— Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony.

Vivo Y51A: Specifications, features

The Vivo Y51A measures 163.86×75.32×8.38mm, weighs 188g packs and packs a 6.58 FHD+ (2408 × 1080) IPS LCD display. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform along with 6GB of RAM. The device packs 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded further using a micro SD card.

The Vivo smartphone packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W Fast Charge. The smartphone runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. The dual SIM smartphone features a triple camera setup on the back headlined by a 48MP primary shooter along with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP depth sensor. Additionally there is a 16MP front facing camera. The camera offers various features including Portrait, Photo, Video, Pano, Live Photo, Slo-Mo, Time-Lapse, Pro, DOC, Super Night Mode and AI 48MP.