Vivo Y51 (2020) launched in India: Check price, specifications and more

Vivo Y51 launched in India

Vivo has launched yet another smartphone in India. The latest Vivo Y51 (2020) comes with a price tag of Rs 17,990 in India. For the same price, the company is selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Interested buyers can get the device via Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo India’s e-store.

As for the offers, Reliance Jio users can avail benefits worth Rs 7,000 on the purchase of Vivo Y51 (2020). One will also get offers on Bajaj Finance, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, and Zest Finance. The smartphone is being sold in two colour options, including Titanium Sapphire and Crystal Symphony. Now, let’s take a look at the specifications of the new Vivo phone.

Vivo Y51 (2020) specifications, features

The newly launched Vivo Y51 (2020) comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. It is backed by 8GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. The company has given the option to expand the storage by up to 1TB via a dedicated microSD card. It seems that Vivo is launching all the phones with the latest Android OS. The latest Vivo Y51 (2020) smartphone runs on Android 11 OS out of the box.

The mid-range device ships with a 6.58-inch LCD display, which operates at full-HD+ resolution. At the back of the phone, one will find a triple camera setup. It includes a 48MP f/1.79 primary sensor, an 8MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel camera. With this handset, users can record slow-motion videos. You also get Super Night mode for better low-light photography and an AI-backed 48MP mode. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

The phone sports a 5,000mAh battery. It offers support for 18W fast-charging. In terms of connectivity, the device has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, GPS, USB OTG, FM Radio, and more. The brand has also added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security purposes. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. The Vivo Y51 (2020), which is a 4G device, supports triple card slot design.

