Vivo Y3s launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its latest budget smartphone; the Vivo Y3s in India. The smartphone is priced under Rs 10,000 in India. It comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ screen, packs a single rear camera and is powered by a MediaTek SoC. Here is everything you should know about the Vivo Y3s.

Vivo Y3s: Specifications

Vivo Y3s measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 190g. The smartphone packs a 6.51-inch HD+(1600 × 720) LCD display. It is powered by the Helio P35 processor, comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage(expandable upto 1TB). It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 11 with Android 11 (Go edition) on top. The smartphone comes with a single 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there is a a 5MP front facing shooter with f/1.8 aperture.

Vivo Y3s: Pricing and availability

Vivo Y3s is priced at Rs 9,490 for the single 2GB RAM+32GB storage variant. Consumers will be able to purchase the device via Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores starting 18th October 2021. The Vivo Y3s will be available in Starry Blue, Pearl White and Mint Green colour options.