scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 19, 2021
MUST READ

Vivo Y3s launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its latest budget smartphone; the Vivo Y3s in India. Here is everything you should know.

By: Tech Desk | Chanidgarh |
Updated: October 19, 2021 10:28:02 am
Vivo Y3s, Vivo Y3s price, Vivo Y3s specifications, Vivo Y3s specifications, Vivo Y3s launch, Vivo Y3s launch date, Vivo newsThe Vivo Y3s measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 190g (Image source: Vivo)

Vivo has confirmed the launch of its latest budget smartphone; the Vivo Y3s in India. The smartphone is priced under Rs 10,000 in India. It comes with a 6.51-inch HD+ screen, packs a single rear camera and is powered by a MediaTek SoC. Here is everything you should know about the Vivo Y3s.

Vivo Y3s: Specifications

Vivo Y3s measures 164.41×76.32×8.41mm and weighs 190g. The smartphone packs a 6.51-inch HD+(1600 × 720) LCD display. It is powered by the Helio P35 processor, comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage(expandable upto 1TB). It is backed by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Must Read |Mobile phones under Rs 10,000 in India: List of best smartphones starting at Rs 6,999

The smartphone runs on Funtouch OS 11 with Android 11 (Go edition) on top. The smartphone comes with a single 13MP rear camera with f/2.2 aperture. For selfies, there is a a 5MP front facing shooter with f/1.8 aperture.

Vivo Y3s: Pricing and availability

Vivo Y3s is priced at Rs 9,490 for the single 2GB RAM+32GB storage variant. Consumers will be able to purchase the device via Vivo India E-store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata CLiQ, Paytm, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and across all partner retail stores starting 18th October 2021. The Vivo Y3s will be available in Starry Blue, Pearl White and Mint Green colour options.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 19: Latest News

Advertisement