Vivo Y33T launched in India with Snapdragon 680: All you need to know

Vivo has recently launched the new Vivo Y33T in India. The new mid-range phone comes with features like a water droplet-style notch on the display and a triple rear camera setup.

Here’s all you need to know about the new Vivo phone.

Vivo Y33T: Pricing

The Vivo Y33T is priced at Rs 18,990 and comes in a single storage variant. The phone is available for purchase through Flipkart, Amazon, Vivo India E-Store, Paytm, Tata, Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and offline retailers. The phone will also be available in two colourways – Midday Dream and Mirror Black.

Vivo Y33T: Specifications

The Vivo Y33T comes with a 6.58-inch Full HD+ in-cell display with 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset and comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. There is a single variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Vivo has also thrown in a virtual RAM feature and the internal storage is also expandable up to 1TB through a microSD card. The Vivo Y33T runs on Android 11 with its FunTouchOS 12 skin on top.

The phone comes with a triple camera setup on the rear, the setup includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. Additionally, the setup also comprises a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For the front, the Vivo Y33T has a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 lens. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port