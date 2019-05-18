Vivo Y3 with MediaTek Helio P35 processor launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched a new mid-range smartphone expanding its Y-series lineup, dubbed Vivo Y3. The device is currently available on JD.com and is priced at Yuan 1,500 (approximately Rs 15,000) for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. It is being made available in two colour options: Peacock Blue and Peach Pink.

Advertising

Key features of Vivo Y3 include a new e-sports mode 2.0, dual engine fast charging, Android 9.0 Pie, MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The company has divulged any communication as to if this new smartphone will be launching in international markets or not.

Vivo Y3 sports a 6.35-inch HD+ waterdrop notch style display with a resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s latest Android 9.0 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for dual engine fast charging standard.

Advertising

Also Read: Xiaomi leads smartphone market in India in Q1 2019, Vivo ranks 3rd: IDC

The Vivo Y3 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP ultra-wide sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP sensor for taking selfies.

Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Bluetooth, micro USB and a 3.5mm headphone jack.