Vivo Y21T launched in India with Snapdragon 680: All you need to know

Vivo has expanded its mid-range Y-Series in India with the new Vivo Y21T. The phone has launched already in other regions like Indonesia, but it now comes to India with some changes like a larger 90Hz screen and toned-down specifications.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo Y21T India variant including price, features, and specifications.

Vivo Y21T: What’s new?

The Vivo Y21T sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ display with a water droplet style camera cut-out in the middle. The phone supports 90Hz refresh rate and comes with along with an additional features like an Eye Protection Mode.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor paired with the latest FunTouchOS 12 based on Android 11. It comes with 4GB RAM and 1GB virtual RAM support, unlike the international variant with comes with 6GB RAM and 2GB virtual RAM. Available storage here is 128GB and the phone is available to buy in Midnight Blue and Pearl White colour options.

Coming to the cameras, the phone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor paired with a 2MP super macro lens and a 2MP Bokeh camera. Software features including a Portrait Mode, Super HDR and Super Night Mode are present here. Meanwhile, on the front is a 8MP single camera for selfies and video calls.

For connectivity, the Vivo Y21T includes dual-4G support on its SIM slots, dual-band WiFi support, Bluetooth v5.0 and GPS. It also still comes with a 3.5mm audio port and a USB Type-C port for charging. There is a 5,000mAh battery keeping the phone ticking, which charges at up to 18W and supports reverse charging.

The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, measures 164.26 × 76.08 × 8mm and weighs 182g. The Vivo Y21T is priced at Rs 16,490 and both its colour variants will be available on the Vivo India E-store and across retail stores from today, January 3, 2022.