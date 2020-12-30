Vivo Y20A launched in India for Rs 11,490

With the year 2020 coming to an end, Vivo has launched a Vivo Y20A in India targeted at potential buyers looking for a budget phone. Vivo Y20A is priced at Rs 11,490 and will be available for sale starting January 2, 2021, on Vivo’s E-Store, e-commerce websites and retail stores. The phone is available in two colour options — Nebula Blue and Dawn White.

The internal storage on the phone is expandable via a microSD card slot but the media release didn’t mention the limit. Similarly, the processor wasn’t mentioned either. On the other hand, Vivo Y20 was powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor.

Vivo Y20A sports a 6.51-inch Halo iView HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner which unlocks the device in 0.26 seconds. It will run on Android 10 with FunTouch OS 11 on top. On the back, it has a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary camera, a 2MP bokeh camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, it has an 8MP front snapper.

All of this is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery which supports 10W charging. Vivo claims that the phone can last up to 17 hours of HD movie streaming and 10 hours of gaming. The battery seems good for online content consumption but it is yet to be seen whether it can run first-person shooter (FPS) games like Call of Duty Mobile and Garena Free Fire easily or not.

At Rs 11,490, the Vivo Y20A will go up against the likes of Redmi Note 9, Moto G9, Realme Narzo 20, Nokia 2.4, Micromax IN Note 1 and others. While Vivo Y20A is currently priced Rs 1,500 lower than the Vivo Y20, customers do lose out on higher rate, 18W fast charging and more.

