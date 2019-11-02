Vivo Y19 with MediaTek Helio P65 processor launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched a rebranded version of its Vivo U3 in Thailand, dubbed Vivo Y19. It is priced at Bhat 6,999 (approximately Rs 16,400) and is currently up for pre-orders on Lazada, an e-retailer website. The device will go on sale starting November 5.

Key features of the device include a MediaTek Helio P65 processor, triple camera setup, waterdrop-style notch and a 5,000mAh battery.

Vivo Y19 sports a 6.53-inch full HD+ display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P65 processor, instead of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 powering the Vivo U3. The device features 6GB of RAM paired with 64GB of internal storage.

It runs Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own FunTouch OS 9 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W Dual Engine Flash charge technology.

Vivo Y19 sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.78 aperture paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 16MP sensor with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies.

As for connectivity options, the device features a micro-USB port, Bluetooth 5.0, 2.4GHz/5GHz dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS and FM radio.