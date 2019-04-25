Vivo Y17 with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

Vivo Y17 official product page is now live in Vivo’s India official website. The phone’s highlights are its AI triple rear camera setup and 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone sports a waterdrop-style notch on the front and has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

As per a report by IndianShopps, the phone is now available for pre-orders in offline stores across the country and the price is Rs 17,990 for 4GB RAM and 128GB storage model. However, the pricing and availability have not been listed on the company’s website as of now.

Vivo Y17 specifications

Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display with 19.3:9 aspect ratio and an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a mirror finished back and has two colour options– Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple.

Vivo Y17 sports a vertically aligned triple camera setup at the back, which carries a 13MP primary shooter, an 8MP super wide-angle lens (120-degree view) and a 2MP depth sensor. The camera module sits at the right and the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor is in the middle.

The front camera on the Vivi Y17 is a 20MP shooter with features like AI face beauty. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for Vivo’s 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology. The listing on the Vivo website reveals that the phone runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on the Android 9 Pie.

Vivo Y17 is powered by Helio P22 processor, which is an octa-core chipset with a 12nm design. The phone will be available in 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage model.