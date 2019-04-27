Vivo Y17 with 5,000 mah battery, triple rear cameras launched at Rs 17,990

Vivo has launched a new smartphone in its Y portfolio, dubbed as the Vivo Y17 in India at a price of Rs 17,990. The device is powered by a 5,000mAh battery, triple rear camera setup having a 13MP main sensor, 8MP AI super wide-angle camera which can capture up to 120 degrees and a 2MP depth sensors.

The Vivo Y17 features a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9 and an 89 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The phone has a mirror finished back and has two colour options– Mineral Blue and Mystic Purple. In the front, the phone features a 20MP shooter.

The device is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 processor, which is an octa-core chipset with a 12nm design and a clocking speed of up to 2.3GHz. It comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone runs on Funtouch OS 9 based on the Android 9 Pie.

The Vivo Y17 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for Vivo’s 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology.

The phone will be sold across Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, and Vivo India e-store along with all offline partner outlets.

Vivo has announced a range of offers for the Vivo Y17. those customers who buy the device from online stores will recive an additional discount of Rs 1,000 on the exchange of their old phone. They can also avail no-cost EMI up to 9 months.

Offline customers of Vivo Y17 will get 5 per cent cashback using SBI cards, 5 per cent cashback on HDB paper finance by credit card down-payment with lowest EMIs starting at Rs 1,499, and no-cost EMI plans for up to 12 months using credit cards, debit cards, and Bajaj Finance EMI cards. Jio customers can avail benefits worth Rs 4,000 along with 3TB data.