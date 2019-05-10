Vivo Y15 with triple camera setup soon to be launched in India: Report

Vivo will soon be launching a new smartphone in India, dubbed Vivo Y15 according to a report by 91Mobiles. According to the report, the new Vivo Y15 just like the recently launched Y17 will be a mid-range offering from the brand and will feature a triple camera sensor on the back.

In the report, 91Mobiles states that they don’t know the exact launch date or the price of the upcoming device. However, they state that the device will be priced between Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 and will be launching very soon. They did not reveal any information regarding the specifications of the device.

To recall, Vivo was launched last month at Rs 17,990 for the sole 4GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is available across Flipkart, Amazon India, Paytm, and Vivo India e-store along with its offline partner outlets.

Vivo Y17 sports a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display with an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The device comes with 4GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage.

It runs, Google’s Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for the company’s own 18W Dual-Engine Fast Charging technology.

The device sports a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP Super Wide Angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, it features a 20MP sensor integrated into the waterdrop notch for taking selfies.