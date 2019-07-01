Vivo Y12 with triple camera launched in India at Rs 11,990

Vivo has launched its Y12 smartphone in India with a triple camera at the back. The Vivo Y12 also sports a big 5000 mAh battery and has a price of Rs 11,990. The phone is currently listed on the Vivo website and will be available for purchase offline as well.

The Vivo Y12 has 6.35-inch FullView Display with a 19.3:9 aspect ratio and narrow bezels on the side and a screen-to-body ratio of 89 per cent. This is a 720p or HD+ resolution display with 720 × 1544 (HD+) resolution

In terms of design, Vivo has given the phone a mirror finish at the back. The Y12 will come in two colours Burgundy Red, Aqua Blue The Vivo Y12 comes with 3GB RAM + 64GB ROM and runs the Helio P22 octa-core processor with 12nm design and clock speeds of up to 2.0GHz.

Vivo Y12 runs the company’s Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0. Vivo says the phone has a dedicated Ultra Game Mode, which has a Competition Mode and will allocate system resources to prioritize the game’s performance. There’s also Dual-Turbo feature to reduce frame-drop for a smoother gaming performance.

Coming to the triple camera, Vivo has gone for a 13MP main sensor, 8MP super wide-angle camera and 2MP camera for depth sensing. The camera has rear flash, though Vivo has not specified more on this front. The camera comes with features like HDR, Time-Lapse, Slow motion, Live Photos, Portrait Mode, Panorama and Portrait.

The Super Wide-Angle camera has a 120-degree angle. The front camera is 8MP with the company adding its AI Face Beauty to the Y12. Other features of the Vivo Y12 are: 2.4G + 5G Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB 2.0 for charging.