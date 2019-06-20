Vivo Y12 with 5,000mAh battery, triple cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo Y12 smartphone at a price of Rs 12,490 in India. The device comes with artificial intelligence (AI) triple camera setup and 5,000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y12 comes in only one storage variant having 4GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It is available in two colour options – Aqua Blue and Burgundy Red.

Vivo Y12 features a 6.35-inch HD+ display (1544×720 pixel resolution) having a 19.3:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) processor paired with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

At the back, it has a triple camera setup consisting of a 13MP primary sensor paired with an 8MP wide-angle sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. It fetures a waterdrop-style notch on the display which houses the 8MP front camera for taking selfies.

There is also a fingerprint reader located at the back of the device. The camera supports Time-Lapse, Live Photos, HDR, Portrait Mode, Panorama, and Portrait Bokeh among others.

It runs Google’s Android 9 Pie operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 9 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G+5G), Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB 2.0 port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.