Vivo X90, X90 Pro, and X90 Pro+ launched: Here are the details

Vivo has officially launched its next-generation flagship smartphones – the Vivo X90, the Vivo X90 Pro, and the Vivo X90 Pro+. The Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro are the first set of smartphones to make use of the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor. Similarly, the Vivo X90 Pro+ is the world’s first smartphone using the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

All three variants of the Vivo X90 series of smartphones come with a premium design with a leather back panel along with a massive camera bump at the back. Similarly, these smartphones ship with Android 13 OS with Origin OS 3.0 skin in China while the international variant of these devices will ship with FunTouchOS just like their predecessors.

Vivo X90 Pro+ specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro+ is currently the premium flagship, featuring a 6.78-inch E6 AMOLED LTPO display with QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers a native resolution of 3200x1440p with up to 1800nits of peak brightness and 1200Hz of the touch sampling rate. This is a 10-bit panel with support for Dolby Vision and the device also has an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Powering the Vivo X90 Pro+ is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the new flagship processor from Qualcomm with an octa-core CPU with up to 3.2GHz clock speed. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256/512GB (UFS 4.0) of internal storage. The phone also has dual nano SIM card slots with support for a 5G network on both slots and this also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

The key highlight of the Vivo X90 Pro+ 5G is its cameras. The smartphone has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 50MP 1-inch type Sony IMX989 f/1.75 sensor as a primary wide-angle camera. Besides, the device has a 48MP ultra-wide angle camera (Sony IMX589), a 50MP 2x telephoto lens (Sony IMX758), and a 64MP periscope zoom lens (OmniVision OV64B).

The smartphone offers laser-assisted auto-focus and the lens of the camera setup makes use of an in-house V2 chip along with Zeiss T* coating and ZEISS optics. In terms of camera capabilities, the Vivo X90 Pro+ can natively shoot up to 8K videos, the smartphone can take a picture in just 30ms and the Vivo’s V1 Chip comes with a power efficiency of 16.3TOPS per watt.

A 4,700 mAh battery fuels the X90+ with support for up to 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. In terms of pricing, the base model of the Vivo X90 Pro+ with 6499 yuan or around Rs 74,500, and the smartphone will be available in black and red color options.

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro specifications

Vivo X90 and the Vivo X90 Pro are powered by the same Mediatek Dimensity 9200 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Both models have an identical 6.78-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1300nits of peak brightness.

The only difference between these two devices is in the camera department. The Vivo X90 Pro comes with a triple camera setup at the back with a 50MP primary wide-angle camera, which is also a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor like the one on the X90 Pro+. The smartphone also has a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50MP 50mm telephoto lens with Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics, and a V2 chip.

Similarly, the Vivo X90 also has a triple camera setup with a 50MP primary Sony IMX866 wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 12MP 50mm telephoto lens with Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics, and V2 chip. All three Vivo X90 models feature a 32MP selfie camera and an f/2.45 aperture.

The Vivo X90 Pro has a 4,870 mAh battery with support for 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Similarly, the Vivo X90 has a slightly smaller 4,810 mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging with no wireless charging support.

Pricing and availability

The base model of the Vivo X90 Pro costs 4999 Yuan or Rs 57,000 while the entry-level model of the Vivo X90 costs 3699 yuan or Rs 42,000. The Vivo X90 Pro and the X90 will go on sale in China on November 30, while the Vivo X90 Pro+ will be available for purchase from December 6. As of now, there is no official update about the launch of these devices in India.