Vivo X90 Pro Plus specs leaked ahead of launch: Here’s what we know so far

Earlier this year, Vivo launched the X80 and the X80 Pro. With the Vivo X80 Pro receiving praise from both reviewers and users alike, expectations are high for the next version in Vivo’s flagship series. Now, a tipster going by the name WHY LAB shared on the Chinese social media platform that the upcoming Vivo flagship – X90 Pro Plus might be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset.

Typically, the flagship variant is powered by the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, which next year will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It appears one version could come with the Qualcomm chipset as well.

The phone is speculated to come with a 6.78-inch 2K 144Hz LTPO E6 AMOLED screen that offers 1500 nits of brightness. Vivo might also offer up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. All of this might be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for either 100W or 120W fast charging.

The rear camera is also rumoured to get an upgrade, with Vivo packing a 50MP camera with a one-inch aperture which will supposedly be backed by a 64MP telephoto lens that offers 5x optical zoom. Also, a second-generation Vivo V-chip might make its debut on the X90 Pro Plus. Vivo is expected to launch the X90 Pro Plus sometime in November this year or in early 2023. An India launch should follow soon after the phone is announced is announced in China.