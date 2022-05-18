Vivo X80, X80 Pro set to launch today at 12 noon: Expected specifications, price

Vivo’s latest flagship series, the X80 is set to launch in the Indian market later today. The X series will focus on the camera and continues with the Zeiss partnership that we’ve seen in the previous X60 and X70 series. The X80 Pro will compete with other high-end flagships such as the OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Apple’s iPhone 13, and Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

The X80 Pro will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, while the X80 runs the Mediatek Dimensity 900 processor. Here are details on where to watch the livestream and other expected specifications.

Vivo X80, X80 Pro: Where to watch the livestream?

The launch takes place at 12 PM today. It will be streamed live via the company’s YouTube channel. The phone is also listed on Flipkart and will go on sale via the platform as well. The livestream is also available on Flipkart. Check out the link below.

Vivo X80, X80 Pro: Expected specifications

The Vivo X80 Pro is the top-end phone this time. There’s no X80 Pro Plus like last year’s X70 series. The specifications of the phone are known given it has already been launched in China. It comes with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. It runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 256Gb storage. The battery is 4,700mAh with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

The camera setup at the back includes a 50MP main camera which is using the Samsung GNV sensor. There’s a 48MP Sony IMX598 ultra-wide sensor, 12MP portrait camera and an 8MP periscope camera with 60X digital zoom. The front camera is 32MP. It will come with Vivo’s own V1+ imaging chip to improve camera performance along with Carl Zeiss certification on the lenses and some Zeiss-driven software features.

The Vivo X80 has a similar-sized display as the Pro, though this is a full HD+ screen. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset. It has a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera, a 12MP portrait camera and a 32MP front camera. The battery is 45000 mAh with 80W fast charging support.