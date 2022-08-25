Vivo X80 Pro+ might launch sometime in September: Report

Few months ago, Vivo launched its flagship X80 lineup, which comprises of two devices, namely, the X80 and X80 Pro, with the latter receiving praise from users and reviewers alike. However, the company did not introduce a Pro+ variant as it has done with the previous X70 and X60 series. But that might soon change.

A report from GSMArena suggests that the Chinese manufacturer might launch the Vivo X80 Pro+ sometime in September. According to the report, a ‘trustworthy industry source’ said that while the Vivo X80 Pro+ will not be a significant update to the existing devices, but it won’t be a rebranded version of the X80 series either.

It looks like the Vivo X80 Pro+ will be the company’s most premium device to date and might be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. Also, it might sport a 6.8-inch 2K AMOLED screen that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Rumour mill suggests that the upcoming device will feature an upgraded camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, another 50MP ISOCELL JN2 sensor and the 48MP Sony IMX598 sensor from Vivo X80 Pro. The phone might also offer 120W fast charging compared to the existing 80W fast charging found on the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro.

Since the Vivo X80 Pro comes with a price tag of Rs 79,999, expect the price to be a bit higher. That said, Vivo is yet to officially comment on the matter and confirm the September launch, so this is just speculation at the moment. In other news, Vivo recently started the Android 13 Preview program for X80 users on August 23.