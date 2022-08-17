Vivo X80 Pro Android 13 Preview to start rolling out from August 23

Vivo has announced that they will start rolling out the Android 13 Preview program for X80 Pro from August 23. Those interested should ensure that they are running the 12.0.12.7 or above build. If you want to enroll in the Vivo X80 Pro Android 13 Preview program, the process is pretty simple. Just head over to the System Update section in the device settings, tap on the settings icon on the top right corner and choose the ‘Trial version’ option.

Keep in mind that the Android 13 Preview program is still in its early stages, so it might have some bugs and issues that might render your device unusable. We recommend you do not install the Android 13 Preview if the phone happens to be your primary device.

Vivo X80 Pro specifications

Launched earlier this year, the Vivo X80 Pro is the company’s latest flagship phone. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, it features a 6.78-inch LTPO3 AMOLED HDR10+ display that offers a refresh rate of 120Hz and has a peak brightness of 1500nits. The phone came with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The Vivo X80 Pro has a quad camera setup that features a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP periscope telephoto lens, 12MP telephoto lens and a 48MP ultrawide sensor. The front of the device houses a 32MP shooter that can record videos in 4K at 30fps.

Also Read | Vivo X80 Pro review: Taking the smartphone camera to a new level

All of this is backed by a 4,700mAh Li-Po battery with 80W fast charging support that the company claims can be fully charged in 38 mins. The phone also supports 50W fast charging.