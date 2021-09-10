Vivo X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ series launched: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched its X70 series in China which comprises the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+. All three smartphones are powered by different chipsets. The smartphones come with up to 12GB of RAM. Like the Vivo X60 series which was launched earlier in India, Vivo’s latest X70 series also comes with cameras tuned by Zeiss. Here is everything you should know about Vivo’s new smartphones.

Vivo X70: Specifications

Vivo X70 comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and HDR support. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with max 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB onboard storage. The device runs on Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0 on top.

The device packs a triple rear camera setup with a primary 40MP primary Sony IMX766V sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens. Other cameras on the device are: 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP portrait camera. The selfie camera is 32MP. The phone has a 4,400mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro: Specifications

Vivo X70 Pro is powered by the Exynos 1080 processor and has the same display size and specifications as the X70. It comes with up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage.

It gets a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, two 12MP cameras like the X70, and an 8MP periscope lens. The device is backed by a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. The selfie camera is 32MP as well.

Vivo X70 Pro+: Specifications

Vivo X70 Pro+ has a bigger 6.78-inch UHD (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by Snapdragon 888+ processor paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary shooter, 48MP wide-angle camera, 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope camera. The periscope camera comes with 5x optical zoom, 60x superzoom and also supports OIS. It is backed by a bigger 5,000mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro: Pricing, availability

Vivo X70 and Vivo X70 Pro are available in Black, Nebula, and White colour options. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is offered in Black, Blue, and Orange colour options.

Vivo X70 is priced at Yuan 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,100) for 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, Yuan 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,500) for 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, and Yuan 4,299 (roughly Rs 49,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant in China.

Vivo X70 Pro starts at Yuan 4,299 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM+256GB version costs Yuan 4,599 ( or roughly Rs 52,400). The 12GB RAM+256GB version costs Yuan 4,799 (roughly Rs 54,700) and the 12GB RAM+512GB storage option costs Yuan 5,299 (roughly Rs 57,000).

The X70 Pro+ starts at Yuan 5,499 (roughly Rs 62,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM +256GB version costs Yuan 5,999 (roughly Rs 68,300). The 12GB RAM+512GB storage option costs Yuan 6,999 (roughly Rs. 79,700).