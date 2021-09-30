Vivo X70 series with Zeiss lenses launched in India: Features, price in India

Vivo X70 series is now official for India. Only the X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ are coming to India for now. The Vivo X70 series continues the Zeiss partnership as well, with the camera lenses on all phones sporting a new Zeiss T* lens coating to ensure more natural images and reduced glares. The Vivo X70 series will go on sale starting October 7, though pre-bookings will open from today.

Vivo X70 series: Price in India, sale date

Vivo X70 Pro starts at Rs 46,990 for the 8GB RAM+128GB option, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB will cost Rs 49,990. The 12GB RAM+256GB will cost Rs 52,990. The sale for the X70 Pro will start on October 7, 2021.

Vivo X70 Pro+ will start at Rs 79,990 for the 12GB RAM+256GB storage option. The phone will be available for sale from October 12, 2021.

Vivo X70 Pro: Specifications

The X70 Pro comes with a 6.56-inch Full HD+ display (2376 x 1080) and this is an AMOLED screen with a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. The phone also uses an “all-new fluorite AG coating” to ensure a smooth surface, which the company claims will remain free from fingerprints. The X70 series also continues with the 3D curved display.

It will come in two colours: Aurora Dawn and Cosmic Black. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor with a maximum of 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

The camera at the back includes 50MP primary sensor, two 12MP cameras and an 8MP periscope lens. However, the camera comes with Gimbal stabilization for the main 50MP camera. All cameras come with the Zeiss T* coating. Other features include dedicated Portrait modes from Zeiss, Pro Cinematic mode for the camera, and a new Real-time extreme night vision mode.

The device is backed by a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. It has a 32MP front camera.

Vivo X70 Pro+: Specifications

Vivo X70 Pro+ packs a bigger 6.78-inch UHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and support 120Hz dynamic refresh rate. This one is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ processor, which is an upgrade over the 888 processor on the earlier X60 Pro+ . Vivo is only launching this in one variant in India with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The important change is with regard to the camera at the back, which has 50MP primary shooter and uses the Samsung GN1 sensor. There is a 48MP wide-angle camera, 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope camera. The periscope camera offers 5x optical zoom, 60x superzoom and also supports OIS. The 50MP camera comes with Gimbal stabilisation technology. The vivo X70 Pro+ also comes with the company’s V1 imaging chip to ensure an enhanced camera and gaming performance.

The device comes with a 4500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging support. The wireless fast charger is being sold separately at a price of Rs 4,990.