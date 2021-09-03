Vivo X70 series to launch with company’s new imaging chip V1 on September 9

Vivo has showcased its new imaging chip: the V1, which will power the camera systems on its upcoming new X70 series. Vivo Executive Vice President and COO Hu Baishan confirmed in a media interview to Chinese websites that the Vivo X70 series will be powered by the company’s first ISP chip called V1.

“V1 is a fully-customised integrated circuit chip dedicated for imaging and video applications with leading-edge visual quality, marking a key milestone as vivo’s inaugural breakthrough in independent R&D and chip design. In line with vivo’s imaging system design, the Imaging Chip V1 can better serve user needs by optimizing smartphone application scenarios such as viewfinder look and video recording,” Hu Baishan, Executive Vice President & COO at vivo said in a statement.

The Imaging Chip V1 has been under development for nearly two years, according to the company. While the company hasn’t revealed much about its ISP chip, it did confirm this will serve better in “optimising smartphone application scenarios such as viewfinder look and video recording.

Vivo X70 series is all set to launch in China on September 9. The company is expected to unveil three devices, including Vivo X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese company has confirmed that the upcoming Vivo X70 series will feature a 2K E5 display with a punch hole in the center for the selfie camera.

Reports suggest that the Vivo X70 Pro+ variant will have one. But, three Vivo smartphones with model codes V2132A, V2133A, and V2145A have been spotted on the Chinese certification site TENAA and they are said to be the members of the X70 series.

The V2132A and V2133A could reportedly be the X70 and X70 Pro, while the V2145A is the Vivo X70 Pro+. The latter will be the most expensive variant in the lineup and could offer a total of five cameras, including a 50MP main camera, a 48MP sensor, a 12MP sensor, and an 8MP camera. The setup could come with 5x optical zoom. The device is also expected to offer support for up to 8K video recording.

The listing also suggests that there will be a 32MP selfie camera on the front of the device. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is also said to packs a small 4,430mAh battery with support for fast charging. It will likely support 5G connectivity.

Vivo X70 and X70 Pro are rumoured to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1,200 processor. The same chip is powering the recently launched Realme X7 Max 5G, which is priced under Rs 30,000 price segment.

The standard variant could feature a 6.5-inch flat AMOLED screen, whereas the Pro version is said to come with a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display. The Vivo X70 Pro+ is said to sport a slightly bigger 6.7-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz high refresh rate. The premium version is widely rumoured to arrive with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset.

While the company hasn’t confirmed when the new Vivo X70 series will arrive in India, it has revealed the new smartphones will launch globally on September 10.