Vivo X70 series India launch date set for September 30: Expected specifications, more

Vivo has confirmed that its X70 series will launch in India on September 30. The company has set up a microsite for the event on its official website. Vivo X70 series was launched in China on September 9 and comes in three models — Vivo X70, Vivo X70 Pro, and Vivo X70 Pro+.

While the microsite doesn’t share the exact set of specifications of the soon-to-be-released smartphones, it does mention that the devices will come with Zeiss optics and gimbal camera.

Vivo X70 specifications

Vivo X70 packs a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone gets a triple rear camera setup with a primary 40MP shooter. Other shooters on the device include a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 12MP portrait camera. The selfie camera is 32MP. The phone has a 4,400mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X70 Pro: Specifications

Vivo X70 Pro comes with the Exynos 1080 processor and has the same display size and specifications as the vanilla X70. The device comes with up to 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of onboard storage. It sports a quad rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, two 12MP cameras like the X70, and an 8MP periscope lens. The device is backed by a 4,450mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge fast charging support. For selfies, there is a 32MP shooter.

Vivo X70 Pro+: Specifications

Vivo X70 Pro+ packs a 6.78-inch UHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and support for 120Hz refresh rate. This is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ processor paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone packs a quad rear camera setup with a 50 MP primary shooter, 48MP wide-angle camera, 12MP portrait camera, and an 8MP periscope camera. The periscope camera offers 5x optical zoom, 60x superzoom and also supports OIS. The device comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 55W fast charging support and 50W Wireless Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X70 series: Pricing

Vivo X70 series is currently available in China. The Vivo X70 is available at a starting price of Yuan 3,699 (roughly Rs 42,100) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Vivo X70 Pro is available at a starting price of Yuan 4,299 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The X70 Pro+ starts at Yuan 5,499 (roughly Rs 62,700) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.