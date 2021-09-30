Vivo X70 Pro+ first impressions: What’s new here?

Vivo is introducing its second flagship of the year: the X70 series, just six months after it launched the X60 series. The upgraded X70 series continues Vivo’s partnership with lensmaker Zeiss. It also brings Vivo’s own V1 imaging chip, which the company claims took nearly two years to develop.

The ultra-premium X70 Pro+ sports the best camera in the series, though only the Pro and Pro+ are coming to India for now. When I reviewed the X60 Pro series, I was impressed, and the X60 Pro+ had an excellent camera to offer.

But does the X70 Pro+ really take it up a notch? And what exactly is new? Here are our first impressions of the device.

Vivo X70 Pro+: What’s new with cameras?

Vivo’s focus with the X series is clear: Offer the best camera possible, and with the Zeiss partnership, it is hoping to take this a step further in the latest iteration of the phone.

The X70 Pro+ has four cameras at the back. It has a 48MP ultra-wide gimbal camera and a 50MP camera which relies on Samsung’s GN1 sensor. The 50MP sensor also comes with Gimbal stabilisation. There’s a 12MP portrait camera and an 8MP periscope camera as well.

But the X70 Pro+’s camera is more than just the numbers. For one, all four cameras come with ZEISS T* coating certification. Vivo claims this ensures better transmission of light, improved image quality, and more accurate colour reproduction.

Vivo X70 Pro+ continues with the Zeiss partnership. (Image: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Vivo X70 Pro+ continues with the Zeiss partnership. (Image: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Then there’s Vivo’s custom V1 Imaging chip. The chip is meant to enhance how photos and videos are processed, especially during the night. It will also help improve gaming performance by ensuring smoothness in image rendering during gaming sessions.

The main camera of the X70 Pro+ also features a high-transmittance glass lens. Vivo claims this is the same as used by top-class DSLR cameras and can cut less flare and promise better image quality, especially at night. The X60 series in comparison had a plastic lens on the camera.

Vivo X70 Pro+ has four cameras at the back. (Image: Shruti Dhapola/ Vivo X70 Pro+ has four cameras at the back. (Image: Shruti Dhapola/ Indian Express

Just like the X60 series, the X70 also comes with dedicated Zeiss Style Portrait modes. But this time there are four in total: Biotar, Distagon, Planar, and Sonar. The earlier X60 Pro+ has just one Zeiss portrait style which is the Biotar.

Vivo X70 Pro+: How does this translate into performance?

The X70 Pro+ makes a lot of big claims on the camera front. I’ve not had a chance to test out the night mode so much, but the Portrait mode on this phone is definitely a delight.

I took a few portraits of my son, who is not the most steady subject, and the results were very pleasing. I felt the skin tones were slightly better on the X70 series, compared to the earlier version, where the skin always looks on the lighter side.

Photos of the sky and flowers were also excellent and sharp, and the orange in the marigold looks very vivid. Yes, the sky is a little too blue thanks to the AI enhancement, but it makes for an excellent social media-ready picture. And the camera is capable of preserving details. For instance, when I zoomed into an unedited version of my dog’s picture, the details of his fur were clearly visible.

Camera sample from Vivo X70 Pro+ (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Camera sample from Vivo X70 Pro+ (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Camera sample from Vivo X70 Pro+ (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Camera sample from Vivo X70 Pro+ (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Camera sample from Vivo X70 Pro+ (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Camera sample from Vivo X70 Pro+ (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

What hasn’t impressed me so far is the selfie camera. The results were just too artificial for my taste, but I will need to experiment more to decide fully.

What I’m hoping to test out more is the night mode and video, since this is where the big changes are, according to Vivo. However, those who have the Vivo X60 Pro or Pro+ are unlikely to see a major jump because both of those were exceptional cameras as well.

Vivo X70 Pro+ from the front. (Image: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express) Vivo X70 Pro+ from the front. (Image: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Vivo X70 Pro+: Design, Other Specifications

Unlike the X60 Pro+, this one ditches the faux leather back and has a satin finish. Vivo says they are using a Fluorite AG technology to achieve this rather smooth finish, which is resistant to fingerprints. I must say that the last claim is true. Try as I did, I could not cover it with fingerprints.

The phone has a 6.783-inch 2K (3200 x 1440p) resolution display with a dynamic refresh rate adjustment from 1Hz to 120 Hz. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and the review unit I have comes with 12GB RAM, with 4GB virtual RAM and 256GB storage space. Vivo is using the enhanced UFS 3.1 storage as well.

It comes with a 4500 mAh battery with 50W wireless flash charge. The in-box charger supports 55W fast charging. The wireless flash charger needs to be bought separately. The phone runs FunTouch OS 12 and has an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also comes with an Infrared Remote Control to let users control their ACs, TVs, etc as well.

Stayed tuned for our full review of the X70 Pro+.