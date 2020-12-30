Vivo X60, X60 Pro announced with Exynos 1080 chipset and Zeiss optics

The Vivo X60 series has launched in China and comprises of the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro. The new devices in the V-series feature some improved specifications over the Vivo X50 series, including new powerful cameras with Zeiss optics. Vivo has also included a second-generation gimbal-like OIS mechanism for the new phones. Check out all specifications and other details about the phones below.

Vivo X60 Specifications

Vivo X60 features a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 19.8:9 aspect ratio that also supports 120Hz refresh rate. This display panel also supports HDR10 and HDR10+ standards. The phone is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset, with an ARM Mali-G78 GPU. The device will feature up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Powering the package is a 4,300mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The phone will run on Android 11 with the new OriginOS 1.0 skin on top.

Vivo X60 has a 32-megapixel (F/2.45 aperture) single camera on the front in a centre-aligned punch-hole. On the rear is a triple camera setup. This comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor with F/1.79 aperture and four-axis OIS (optical image stabilisation). There is also a secondary 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle F/2.2 lens and another 13-megapixel portrait lens.

Vivo X60 Pro Specifications

Similar to the standard X60, the X60 Pro will feature the same 6.56-inch screen, the same Exynos 1080 chipset and 12GB RAM/256GB storage as standard. It will also run on Android 11 with the OriginOS 1.0 skin on top. However, the X60 Pro will feature an improved camera setup. A 4,200mAh battery powers the device, and supports 33W fast charging.

The Vivo X60 Pro features a quad-camera on the back, including an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom (Image Source: Vivo) The Vivo X60 Pro features a quad-camera on the back, including an 8-megapixel periscope lens with 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom (Image Source: Vivo)

The optics on Vivo X60 Pro comprise of four camera sensors on the back. These include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens and OIS support, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 13-megapixel portrait sensor and a new 8-megapixel periscope lens that is capable of 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom. The camera setup on the back also gets laser autofocusing. On the front is the same 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

Pricing and other details

Vivo X60 starts at CNY 3,498 (about Rs 39,300) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage configuration. The 8GB RAM/256GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variants are priced at CNY 3,798 (about Rs 42,700) and CNY 3,998 (about Rs 45,000) respectively. The Vivo X60 Pro will be available in a single 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, and will be priced at CNY 4,498 (about Rs 50,600).

While the Vivo X60 will be available in Grey, Purple, and White colours, the X60 Pro will only be available in Grey and Purple shades. With the pre-orders up for registration, the phones are set to be available starting January 8, 2021. No word on the global availability of the Vivo X60 series is out yet. However, Vivo did tease a third variant, the X60 Pro+ that will be launched next month with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset.