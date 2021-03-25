Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched its flagship X60 series in India, which sports three different variants: X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+. While the X60 and X60 Pro sport the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, the Pro+ runs the high-end Snapdragon 888 processor.

Vivo has also partnered with lens maker Zeiss for the camera to bring features as such the Zeiss Biotar Portrait mode. The Vivo phones also come with virtual RAM feature, where 8GB RAM gets bumped up to 11GB, and 12GB RAM becomes 15GB. Users have the option of turning this off in the settings. All three phones sport an in-display fingerprint sensor as well and come with a curved AMOLEd display. Here is a look at the prices, specifications of the three phones.

Vivo X60 series: Price in India, sale date

Vivo X60 series will go on sale on April 2 on Flipkart, Amazon, offline retail stores. Vivo will take pre-bookings for the phone starting today. Vivo X60 will start at Rs 37,990 for the 8GB RAM option, while the X60 with 12GB will cost Rs 41,990. The Vivo X60 Pro will cost Rs 49,990 and the X60 Pro+ will cost Rs 69,990.

Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro: Specifications

Both phones have a 6.56-inch curved AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 240 Hz response rate. The display resolution is 2376 x 1080 (FHD+) and the phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on the back. Colour options for the Vivo X60 and X60 Pro are Midnight Black, Shimmer Blue.

Both phones are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and come with Adreno 650 GPU. The RAM options are 8GB or 12GB and storage is 128GB or 256GB (UFS 3.1 type) for the X60. The Pro version only comes in 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Battery on the X60 is 4300 mAh, while the Pro version has a 4200 mAh battery. The maximum fast charge support is 33W. Both phones run Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11.

Dimensions for the Vivo X60 are 159.63mm×75.01mm×7.36mm (Midnight Black). The X60 Pro’s dimensions are 158.58mm×73.24mm×7.59mm (Midnight Black).

Vivo X60 series price in India. (Image screenshot from Vivo livestream) Vivo X60 series price in India. (Image screenshot from Vivo livestream)

Vivo X60 has a 48MP +13MP +13MP camera combination at the back. The front camera is 32MP. The main camera of the Vivo X60 uses the Sony IMX 598 sensor with vivo OIS. It supports Night Mode, Portrait, Photo, Video, Long Exposure, Ultra-Wide Night Mode, Super Macro as well.

Vivo X60 Pro’s camera specifications read the same, but the main 48MP lens uses a different form of stabilisation, which is Gimbal stabilisation for more stable pictures and videos. The Pro variant has the Sony IMX 598 lens as the main 48MP camera as well. Other camera specifications are the same as the X60.

Both phones come with dual band Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) and Wi-Fi MIMO and Bluetooth 5.1 support. The phones have a Type-C port at the bottom with USB 2.0 support.

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60 has a 6.56-inch AMOLED display with full HD resolution (2376*1080) and this one also has a 120Hz refresh rate with 240 Hz refresh rate with HDR 10+ support. The phone has a Vegan Leather back and comes in an Emperor Blue colour. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 12GB RAM (LPDDR5) and 256GB storage (UFS 3.1). Software is Funtouch OS 11.1, which is based on Android 11. Battery on the Pro+ is 4200mAh with 55W FlashCharge support. Dimensions of the phone are 158.59×73.35×9.10mm and it weighs 191g.

The Pro+ gets four cameras at the back, and has a Dual Main camera system. This includes a Sony IMX 598 sensor with Gimbal Stabilisation for the 48MP and the 50MP GN1 Sensor with vivo OIS as the second main camera. The Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 100MP Super HD mode as well. It has a 32MP camera for Portraits and 8MP periscope lens. The front camera is 32MP on the Pro variant. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2, USB Type-C with USB 2.0.