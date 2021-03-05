Vivo X60 to launch in India in March, confirms company

Vivo’s X60 will be coming to India by March, the company confirmed during a virtual press briefing. Vivo also announced its VISION+ initiative, which it is bringing to India, which focuses on mobile phone photography. The X60 series will be the first series under this initiative, though Vivo has not specified which version of the phone will come to the Indian market.

The Vivo X60 series has already launched in China. It was introduced in December in the country, though the Pro+ version was launched in January. There are three phones in the series; the Vivo X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+. The company also plans to bring a new phone with RGBW camera sensor, though this will be in the second half of 2021. Vivo is yet to announce a launch date for the upcoming X60 series in India.

Regarding the VISION+ initiative, it aims to build a visual content ecosystem for mobile photography enthusiasts through activities such as content co-creation, education, and cultural exchanges. The initiative will include vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Awards, vivo VISION+ Mobile Photography Academy, the vivo VISION+ Master Class, and the vivo VISION+ Photographers Federation.

“We are happy to take a step further in our core pursuit to create a pleasant imaging experience for consumers. It is our vision for humanity as a technology brand, and our cultural responsibility as a consumer brand to share vivo’s mobile imaging culture. With VISION+ we want to showcase how images carry emotions. We hope to inspire more imaging possibilities and create a vivo VISION+ era,” Nipun Marya, Director Brand Strategy, vivo India, said in a press statement.

As part of the awards, the company will invite smartphone users to showcase their photography skills. The photography academy will see invite world-class photographers conducting Masterclasses with users.

Vivo X60 specifications

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. This display panel also supports HDR10 and HDR10+ standards. The phones are powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset and feature up to 12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

While the Vivo X60 has 48MP rear camera and 13MP wide-angle lens with another 13MP portrait lens, the Vivo X60 Pro has four cameras on the back. These include a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.48 lens and OIS support, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 13MP portrait sensor and a new 8-megapixel periscope lens that is capable of 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom.