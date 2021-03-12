scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
Vivo X60 series with 5G capability to launch in India on March 25: Here are the details

Vivo's X60 series will launch on March 25, the company confirmed. There are three phones in the X60 lineup: X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ and the phones are all 5G-ready.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: March 12, 2021 2:39:48 pm
Vivo X60, Vivo X60 price in India, Vivo X60 India launch, Vivo X60 specifications, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 pro price in India, Vivo X60 Pro specifications, Vivo X60 Pro+ specificationsVivo X60 series is set to launch in India on March 25.

Vivo’s X60 series will launch on March 25, the company confirmed. Vivo had earlier announced it was planning to bring the latest series to the Indian market. There are three phones in the X60 lineup which have already launched in China; the X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro+. The phones are 5G ready and the focus will be on the camera capabilities of the phones.

The company in a media invite announced the launch date for the X60 series. However, it is not clear which variants will be coming to India, and whether the company will introduce all three options in the market. The specifications for the phones are already known given they are available in China.

Vivo X60, X60 Pro Specifications

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro both feature a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. This display panel also supports HDR10 and HDR10+ standards. In China, the phones runs Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset. The maximum RAM offered is 12GB and highest storage is 256GB. Vivo will likely continue with the same chipset in India as well, though if it decides to switch it could introduce the phones with Qualcomm chipset.

The V60 has a 48MP rear camera with 13MP wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait lens. The Pro variant has four cameras on the back, which includes a 48MP camera, 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, 13MP portrait sensor and an 8MP periscope lens. This lens is capable of 5x optical zoom and 60x hybrid zoom.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications

Vivo X60 Pro+ features the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor with 55W fast charging support. This one also offers maximum RAM of 12GB and 256GB storage.  The phone has a  6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR10+. The phone runs Android 11.

On the camera side, the Vivo X60 Pro+ has a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.57 aperture, a 48MP camera for ultra-wide-angle and macro shots, and a 32MP portrait camera. It is paired with an 8MP periscope camera. The selfie camera is 32MP.  Battery is 4200 mAh on the smartphone.

