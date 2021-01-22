Vivo X60 Pro+ launched with Snapdragon 888 processor: Here are details

The Vivo X60 Pro+ smartphone has been launched in China. The front of the device looks similar to the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S21 series. The latest device from the company features Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 888 processor and comes with support for 55W fast charging. The newly launched Vivo X60 Pro+ is priced at CNY 4,998, which is around Rs 56,500 in India. For the same price, the brand will be selling the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The top-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model will cost CNY 5,998 (approximately Rs 67,800). It is being sold in Classic Orange and Dark Blue colours. Interested buyers can pre-book the device via Vivo’s China store and other online retailers, including JD, Suning, and Tmall. As of now, there is no word on the India launch of the Vivo X60 Pro+.

As for the specifications, the Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 6.56-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, and 92.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It offers support for HDR10+ and 103 percent coverage of the NTSC colour space. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, which is backed by Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ ships with OriginOS 1.0, based on Android 11. For photography sessions, the Vivo X60 Pro+ features a quad rear camera setup. It includes a 50MP primary sensor with an f/1.57 lens, a 48MP camera for ultra-wide-angle and macro shots, and a 32MP portrait shooter with f/2.08 aperture. It is paired with an 8-megapixel periscope camera with an f/3.4 aperture. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor with an f/2.45 lens. The selfie camera is housed in a central hole-punch cutout.

The company has added a 4,200mAh battery inside the phone. It offers support for 55W fast charging. In terms of connectivity, the new Vivo phone supports 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include gravity sensor, proximity, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, and e-compass. Users also get an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.