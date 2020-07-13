Vivo X50 , X50 Pro India launch set for July 16: All you need to know

Vivo X50 is priced at Yuan 2,498 (approximately Rs 37,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 3,898 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. (Image: Vivo) Vivo X50 is priced at Yuan 2,498 (approximately Rs 37,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 3,898 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo has announced that it will be launching its X50 series of smartphones including the Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro, on July 16 at 12 PM IST. Both these devices have already launched in China, and are expected to feature similar specifications when they launch in India.

Vivo X50 is priced at Yuan 2,498 (approximately Rs 37,000) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 3,898 (approximately Rs 41,000) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant. Vivo X50 Pro is priced at Yuan 4,298 (approximately Rs 45,500) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant and at Yuan 4,698 (approximately Rs 49,500). The company is expected to have a lower price point for these devices in India.

Here we will be taking a look at everything we know about the upcoming devices.

Vivo X50 specifications

Vivo has already launched both devices in China and is expected to bring the same to India on July 16. Vivo X50 sports a 6.56-inch full HD+ AMOLED with a resolution of 2,376×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with an Adreno 620 GPU. The device comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 10.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,200mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Also Read: More than 13,500 Vivo phones running on same IMEI, Meerut police files case

Coming to the cameras, the Vivo X50 sports a quad-camera setup on the back, consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP portrait camera, an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP macro lens. The back camera module comes with features like 20x digital zoom, four-axis OIS, EIS, and more. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

Vivo X50 Pro specifications

The Vivo X50 Pro also features a 6.56-inch full HD+ curved AMOLED display with HDR 10+ support. It is also powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. It runs Google’s latest Android 10 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 10.5 skin on top. All of this is backed by a 4,315mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The X50 Pro comes with a gimbal camera system for reducing shake in handheld video. Apart from this, software tweaks like a motion-deblur algorithm, customised sensors, and continuous focus tracking help in recording clean video.

Also Read: Vivo V19 review: Finally, a promising V-series phone

Vivo X50 Pro comes with a quad-camera setup consisting of a 48MP primary sensor paired with a 13MP portrait camera, an 8MP telephoto lens and an 8MP macro lens. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd