Vivo X50 series coming to India: When is the launch? What we know so far

Vivo is bringing its X50 series to India very soon the company has teased on its official social media platform. The launch date is yet to be revealed but ist is tipped to be this month itself. To recollect, the Vivo X50 series launched in China last month. In China, the series include Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro, and Vivo X50 Pro+. There are no details on whether Vivo will bring all three X50 series phones to the country.

This is a premium smartphone series that the smartphone company is bringing to the country. In China, the Vivo X50 series starts at CNY 3,498 which roughly translates to around Rs 37,100. While Vivo is entering the premium smartphone segment in the country OnePlus is looking to foray the affordable smartphone segment with OnePlus Nord. The company has confirmed that the OnePlus Nord will be available with price under Rs 40,000 or $500.

Vivo X50 series expected price in India

In China, Vivo X50 is available in two variants 8GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage priced at CNY 3,498 (roughly translates to around Rs 37,100) and CNY 3,898 (roughly around Rs 41,300) respectively. The second most expensive is the Vivo X50 Pro that starts at CNY 4,298 (roughly Rs. 45,600) in China for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The second model of Vivo X50 Pro with 8GB + 256GB storage is priced at CNY 4,698 (roughly Rs. 49,800).

The most expensive of the there is Vivo X50 Pro+. The phone is priced starting at CNY 4,998 (roughly Rs. 53,000) for the 8GB + 128GB storage, CNY 5,498 (around Rs. 58,300) for 8GB + 256GB storage option, and lastly 12GB + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 5,998 (roughly Rs. 63,300).

It is expected Vivo will bring the same models of the X50, X50 Pro and X50 Pro+ to India and the price could also be similar to China.

Vivo X50 series specifications

The Vivo X50 comes with a 6.56-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, 48MP quad rear camera setup, and 32MP front camera for selfie.

The Vivo X50 Pro also include a 6.56-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, 4,200mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and 32MP front camera for selfie. Similar to the X50, the Pro model also comes with 48MP quad rear camera setup but includes 8MP wide-angle lens instead.

The Vivo X50 Pro+ is the most expensive of the three. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, 50-megapixel main rear camera, 32MP secondary sensor, 13MP third sensor, and 13MP fourth camera at the rear panel. Unlike the other two phones, the Pro+ comes with 120Hz refresh rate, 44W fast charging support, leather finish back and up to 12GB RAM.

