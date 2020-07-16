Vivo X50 series India launch LIVE Updates: Vivo’s first TWS earbuds coming along

Vivo X50, X50 Pro, TWS earbuds launching in India today Vivo X50, X50 Pro, TWS earbuds launching in India today

Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro India launch LIVE Updates: Vivo is all set to launch its flagship smartphone series aka X50 in India today at an online launch event. Under the series, the smartphone manufacturer will launch two devices including Vivo X50 and Vivo X50 Pro. In addition, the company will also announce its first-ever TWS earbuds in the country. With the truly wireless earbuds Vivo will aim to take on the likes of upcoming OnePlus Buds set to launch alongside OnePlus Nord on July 21.

Similar to all phone launches today’s Vivo launch will also take place digitally. This is the first-ever online-only launch by Vivo India. The launch event will be streamed live of Vivo’s official YouTube channel as well as social media handles including Twitter.

To recollect, the Vivo X50 series was launched in China with a price starting at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The high-end Vivo X50 Pro was unveiled at CNY 3,498 (roughly Rs. 37,100) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. Vivo is yet to announce the India pricing details of the Vivo X50 series but considering the competition is high the company could try to be as competitive as possible.