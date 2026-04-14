Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE: Expected specs, camera, launch timeline, and more

The new X300 FE is expected to feature a unique design and will be offered in green, black and purple colourways.

Vivo is gearing up to launch its much-awaited X300 FE and X300 Ultra models in the global markets soon. While the smartphone maker has not confirmed the launch date, multiple reports suggest that it may launch in India by May 7, 2026, with sales slated for May 14.

The Vivo X300 FE, with support for a Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, will arrive in India separately. Reports also suggest that the Indian variant will feature a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The accessory can be attached to the phone’s telephoto lens using a special case. It may increase zoom by up to 2.34x, allowing users to capture detailed images of distant subjects.