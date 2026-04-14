Vivo X300 Ultra, Vivo X300 FE: Expected specs, camera, launch timeline, and more

Vivo is gearing up to launch its much-awaited X300 FE and X300 Ultra models in the global markets soon. While the smartphone maker has not confirmed the launch date, multiple reports suggest that it may launch in India by May 7, 2026, with sales slated for May 14.
The Vivo X300 FE, with support for a Zeiss Telephoto Extender Kit, will arrive in India separately. Reports also suggest that the Indian variant will feature a Zeiss-backed 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The accessory can be attached to the phone’s telephoto lens using a special case. It may increase zoom by up to 2.34x, allowing users to capture detailed images of distant subjects.
While the price is yet to be announced, it should be below the standard Vivo X300 model, which is currently priced at around Rs 89,999 in India. The smartphone is expected to compete with Apple’s iPhone 17 and Samsung’s Galaxy S26.
When it comes to design, some reports indicate that the X300 FE may be around 7.99mm thick and could weigh about 191g. It will likely be introduced in three colourways – green, black, and purple. On the performance front, the phone may be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC with a design and build that will boost efficiency.
Moreover, the Vivo X300 FE may also feature seamless file transfers across devices, cameras with advanced photography and capabilities like stage mode, dual-camera video recording, etc. In terms of optics, it is tipped to feature a Zeiss-tuned camera setup, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter.
The device is expected to ship with some advanced AI-powered features. It is likely to sport a 6500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, and may come with 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.
The Vivo X300 Ultra has already been launched in China with a starting price of CNY 6,999 (about Rs 95,900) for the 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB + 512GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB Satellite Communication Edition versions cost CNY 7,499 (about Rs 1,02,700), CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs 1,09,600), and CNY 8,999 (around Rs 1,23,300), respectively.