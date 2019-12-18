Vivo X30, X30 Pro launched with 64MP camera, Exynos 980 processor, and 5G

Vivo X30 launched in China alongside the Vivo X30 Pro. (Image: Vivo) Vivo X30 launched in China alongside the Vivo X30 Pro. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo has launched two new 5G smartphones as part of its X-series lineup in China– Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro. Both the phones are powered by Samsung’s new Exynos 980 processor and pack features like 64MP primary camera, 32MP selfie camera, and 4,350mAh battery.

The Vivo X30 is priced at Yuan 3,298 (around Rs 33,000) for the 128GB storage model whereas the 256GB model is priced at Yuan 3,598 (around Rs 36,000). The Vivo X30 Pro starts at Yuan 3,998 (around Rs 40,000) for the 128GB storage variant whereas the 256GB model is priced at Yuan 4,298 (around Rs 43,000).

The Vivo X30 and X30 Pro are now available for pre-orders in the country and Vivo is offering free pair of W7 Bluetooth headphones with pre-orders. The sale for the Vivo X30 Pro will start on December 24 whereas the standard model will go on sale starting December 28.

Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro specifications

Both the Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro sport a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display with 2400×1080 pixels resolution and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The devices are powered by the Exynos 980 processor, which is Samsung’s first chipset with an integrated 5G modem that it co-developed with Vivo.

Both the phones come with 8GB of RAM with an option of 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The devices are backed by a 4,350mAh battery with support for 33W Flash Charge via USB Type-C. The Vivo X30 and Vivo X30 Pro come with liquid-cooling mechanism and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Vivo X30 Pro comes with a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. (Image: Vivo) The Vivo X30 Pro comes with a periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. (Image: Vivo)

The two X-series differ only in rear-camera specifications. The Vivo X30 sports a triple rear camera setup carrying a 64MP primary lens paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 32MP portrait camera with 50mm focal length. The Vivo X30 Pro sports a quad-rear camera setup where the primary lens is a 64MP sensor paired with an 8MP ultrawide camera, a 32MP portrait camera with 50mm focal length, and a 13MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom.

The Vivo X30 offers up to 20x digital zoom whereas the Vivo X30 Pro offers up to 60x digital zoom. Both the models sport a similar 32MP selfie camera placed in a punch-hole. The X30 and X30 Pro run FunTouchOS 10 based on Android 9 Pie.

