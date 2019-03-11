Vivo X27 Pro poster shows bigger selfie camera, China launch expected on March 19

Vivo is expected to launch a new X27 Pro smartphone with a larger display and a bigger pop-up front camera with higher pixel count in China, later this month. According to some reports, Vivo X27, Vivo X27 Pro are expected to launch on March 19 itself. Now, a poster for the upcoming Vivo VX27 Pro device has leaked online, which reveals some key features.

Advertising

According to a leaked poster of the device, it is likely to have a 6.7 inch display screen along with a bigger pop-up selfie camera, GizmoChina reported. The poster also shows the triple camera is placed in the centre of the Pro variant, rather than being on the left side of the phone.

Watch Vivo V15 Pro first look

The Vivo smartphones with pop-up cameras have the camera sliding from the top-left or the top-right corner of the frame. These are generally around a centimeter wide. However, according to the poster image, the 32MP front camera slides out of the center of the frame and is much wider than the pop-up cameras seen in the past.

The Vivo X27 Pro has an LED flash in the slide out mechanism as well, and each side of this pop-up camera setup is flanked by what appears to be clear glass. The poster also revealed the X27 Pro will come with a different rear camera design.

Unlike the Vivo X27 which has a three camera setup on the left of the phone, the X27 Pro has its own in the middle and their arrangement is also different. The LED flash is placed on top of the sensors in case of the Pro variant.

Both the Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro will launch with Android 9 Pie out of the box, and have Sony IMX586 48MP f/1.79 sensor as their primary rear camera. The regular Vivo X27 will have a 16MP front camera, while the Pro variant gets the 32MP camera.

Also Read: Vivo V15 with 32MP pop-up selfie camera, MediaTek Helio P70 launched

The report has also said that Vivo X27 Pro will start at Yuan 3998, while non-Pro variant will start at Yuan 3198 for the 128GB version.

Advertising

Vivo X27 with Snapdragon 675 processor will go on sale from March 23 while Vivo X27 with Snapdragon 710 processor version will hit the market on March 30, according to the report. The Vivo X27 Pro will have the Snapdragon 710 processor as well, according to specifications shared in the report.