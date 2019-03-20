Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro launched in China: Price, specifications

Vivo has launched the Vivo X27 and X27 Pro in China. Both the devices feature popup selfie camera setup and run on the company’s Funtouch OS 9, which is based on Android 9 Pie. Vivo X27 Pro has slightly better specifications as compared to the Vivo X27.

Advertising

While Vivo X27 features a 16MP selfie camera, X27 Pro comes with 32MP selfie camera. Both the devices have a triple rear camera setup.

Watch: Vivo V15 Pro first look

Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro price

Vivo X27 is priced at 3,198 Yuan (Rs 32,900 approximately) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and 3,598 Yuan (Rs 37,000 approximately) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. The device will be up for sale in China from March 23.

Vivo X27 Pro costs 3,998 Yuan (Rs 41,100 approximately) for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The phone will be available from April.

Advertising

Vivo has not shared any details regarding the availability of the two devices in India.

Vivo X27 and Vivo X27 Pro specifications and features

Vivo X27 features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080×2340 resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The X27 Pro features a slightly bigger 6.7-inch display with 20.5:9 aspect ratio.

Vivo X27 128GB storage model is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor and the 256GB storage model is powered by Snapdragon 710 processor. Vivo X27 Pro is also powered by the Snapdragon 710 processor.

Also read | Vivo to launch budget devices Vivo Y3, Vivo Y5 during IPL 2019: Report

Both the devices have the same triple rear camera setup that includes a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, 13MP wide-angle lens and a 5MP depth sensor.

Both devices sport a 4,000 mAh battery and a vapour chamber to keep the chipset cool. Vivo X27 Pro and 256GB model of Vivo X27 support FlashCharge fast charging technology.