Vivo X23 with launched in China with Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor: Price, specifications

The Vivo X23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with Adreno 615 GPU. The Vivo X23 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with Adreno 615 GPU.

Vivo has launched its latest flagship smartphone, the X23 in China. It is the successor to Vivo’s X21 UD launched earlier this year. The device is priced at CNY 3,498 (approximately Rs 36,700), and will be made available to consumers starting September 14. There is no word on the global availability of the device as of now.

Key features of the device include a Dual Turbo Acceleration Engine for graphics, in-display fingerprint sensor and a waterdrop notch design on the front. Vivo X23 will be made available in three colour options – phantom purple, phantom red, and blue. Vivo has also said that it will soon be bringing Fashion Purple and Fashion Orange special logo phone editions of the X23.

Vivo X23 sports a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 19:9 aspect ratio. Similar to the Vivo X21 UD, Vivo NEX, and Vivo V11 Pro this also features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with Adreno 615 GPU. The device comes with 8GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. It also features the company’s proprietary Dual Turbo Acceleration Engine, which they claim will be able to improve the overall performance of the smartphone.

Also Read: Vivo V11 Pro Review: Stylish phone with a capable camera

Coming to the camera specifications, X23 sports a dual camera sensor on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 paired with a 13MP secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the device features a 12MP single camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0.

The device runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 4.5 on top and is backed by a 3,400mAh non-removable battery.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd