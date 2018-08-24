Vivo X23 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 670 processor: Report

Vivo X23 will sport a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. (Image source: Weibo) Vivo X23 will sport a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels. (Image source: Weibo)

Vivo is said to be getting ready to launch a smartphone, the new X23 on August 30 according to a new report. Teaser images released earlier by Vivo showcase the device with a waterdrop notch design which is being dubbed as the beautiful tip design similar to the recently launched Oppo F9.

Vivo X23 recently showed up on Master Lu benchmark test, which was first spotted by GizChina. According to this, Vivo X23 will sport a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2340×1080 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 processor paired with Adreno 615 GPU.

The device will come with 6GB of RAM along with 128GB of internal storage. However, rumours indicate that an 8GB RAM variant could be on the cards as well. Vivo X23 is able to get a score of 1,46,632 in the Master Lu benchmark test.

Vivo X23 recently showed up on Geekbench, where it was stated that the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor paired with the Adreno 615 GPU so there is some confusion on which processor will be on the phone. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset is mostly paired with Adreno 616 GPU.

According to earlier reports, Vivo will offer the X23 in three colour variants – magic night blue, phantom red, and phantom purple. The device will sport a single front camera with a wide-angle lens to capture large areas of scenes. It will also feature a dual camera setup on the back and a fourth generation photoelectric in-display fingerprint sensor.

