Vivo X23 official images reveal in-display fingerprint sensor and more

Vivo X23 with an in-display fingerprint sensor and ‘Waterdrop’ notch design is speculated to make its official debut in China on August 23. Ahead of the launch, the company has shared teasers of its upcoming phone on its official China site. Live images, as well as specifications of Vivo X23, were previously leaked on Chinese social networking site Weibo, though the information cannot be taken as official confirmation.

As per official images, Vivo X23 will feature a small rounded notch and ‘Waterdrop’ screen design like we saw on the Oppo F9. It will have a screen-to-body ratio of 91.2 per cent. The phone will likely be available in gradient colour options of purple, red, and more. To recall, Oppo F9 was launched in Vietnam on August 15. The company has confirmed that Vivo X23 will sport the fourth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor, which is also the highlight of the device.

The dual rear cameras on Vivo X23 will be aligned vertically, and one of the lens will be a super wide-angle one. The cameras are said to be backed by Artificial Intelligence (AI) with features like scene recognition, and more. A 3.5 mm headset jack will also be present on the X23. According to the site, the registrations for Vivo X23 will begin September 5.

As for specifications, the successor to Vivo X21 will reportedly feature a 3D face recognition feature similar to that on Mi 8 Explorer Edition. The phone will be powered by Snapdragon 670 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM. Vivo X23 could have a 6.4-inch fullscreen display and the notch on top of the screen will include the front camera sensor. Other features expected include, an “independent” audio DAC. The live images of X23 were spotted by ITHome, which claims that telephoto lens on the rear camera will support 3x zoom.

