Vivo X23 could come with in-display fingerprint scanner, 3D facial recognition: Report

Vivo X23, the successor to X21, is speculated to launch on August 23. Now, specifications and features of the upcoming phone has been shared by on Weibo. Separately, live images, said to be that of Vivo X23 have been put on the Chinese social networking site by a different user. As per leaks, Vivo X23 could ship with a waterdrop screen design like we saw on the Oppo F9, Snapdragon 670 processor, 8GB RAM, and more. The phone is also said to feature a 3D face recognition feature and in-display fingerprint sensor similar to that of Mi 8 Explorer edition.

Vivo X23 could feature a 6.4-inch fullscreen display and a small Oppo F9-like notch on top of the display. Oppo F9 was launched in Vietnam on August 15 and it comes with a new waterdrop screen design. A small rounded notch on top of the display includes the front camera sensor. The phone is said to sport an upgrade version of the in-display fingerprint that we saw on its predecessor.

Vivo X23 will be powered by the Snapdragon 670 processor, coupled with 8GB RAM. An advanced 3D facial recognition setup for unlocking the phone is also expected on the X23. Other features expected include, an “independent” audio DAC. The live images were spotted by ITHome, which claims that telephoto lens on the rear camera will support 3x zoom. Of course, the information needs to be taken with a pinch of salt as Vivo has not officially confirmed details of its upcoming phone.

Vivo X21 was launched as in-display fingerprint scanner as it highlight. The phone made its debut in India in May this year and is priced at Rs 35,990 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant. The phone has a 6.28-inch display, and it runs Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. In our review, we said Vivo X21 is a great smartphone for its price. We observed that the in-display fingerprint scanner seems like a bit ahead of its time and there is room for improvement.

