Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner launched at price of Rs 35,990

Vivo has launched its X21, which is pitched as India’s first smartphone with an in-display fingerprint scanner at a price of Rs 35,990. The X21 also marks Vivo’s foray into the premium smartphone market, which until now only sells low to mid-end flagship phones in the country. Vivo X21 will be made available in an exclusive partnership with Flipkart for online shoppers. It will go on sale on May 29.

Vivo X21’s price in India is Rs 35,990. As part of launch offers, those who purchase Vivo X21 on Flipkart will get an extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value. There will be five per cent cashback on SBI credit cards and there is also no cost EMI option up to 12 months on most credit cards. Launch offers on Vivo e-store include gift voucher worth Rs 1,000 from Ferns n Petals, and one year device security, 280GB additional data by Vodafone.

Vivo X21 has the fingerprint scanner under its display, instead at the back or below the screen. To unlock the X21, users simply need to touch their finger to the circular on-screen fingerprint prompt. Vivo first showcased the in-display fingerprint scanning technology during the CES 2018 in Las Vegas this year. The X21 is the company’s second smartphone to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, after the Vivo X20 Plus UD.

Hardware-wise, the X21 has a 6.28-inch FHD+ (2,280 x 1,080) AMOLED display, with a notch above it. Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, coupled with 6GB RAM, 128GB of internal storage and a microSD card slot that supports cards up to 256GB. The phone is backed by a 3,200mAh capacity battery. Vivo X21 is among the few premium smartphones to feature a headphone jack, which will surely please audiophiles.

The X21 runs Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Funtouch OS 4.0 over the top. Notably, users will be able to experience the latest Android P beta on the device as announced at this year’s Google I/O. In terms of photography, the X21 comes with a vertically stacked dual-rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with a f/2.4 aperture and an LED flash. On the front, it features a 12MP facing sensor with a f/2.0 aperture and comes with face recognition feature.

“With X21 Vivo will be entering the premium flagship segment which till now had only three major players, Samsung, OnePlus and Apple,” Shobhit Srivastava, Research Analyst, Mobile Devices and Ecosystem at Counterpoint Research, told indianexpress.com ahead of the launch.

”The X21 with a under display fingerprint sensor has differentiated itself from the offering in the segment. Being the first one to launch such a device, it will help vivo to grab mindshare of the users and also drive up its overall ASP in the India Smartphone market”, he said. Vivo held a market share of 5.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, according to the latest data by Counterpoint Research.

Vivo X21 will face tough competition from the Honor 10 and OnePlus 6 – two of the most popular smartphones in the premium mid-end segment. Honor 10 is priced at Rs 32,999, while the OnePlus 6 starts at Rs 34,999 and goes up to Rs 39,999 for the top version.

