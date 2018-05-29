Vivo X21 launch in India today at 12.30 pm: How to watch livestream, expected price, etc

Vivo X21 will launch in India today: Here are details on how to watch livestream online, timings, expected specifications and price. Vivo X21 will launch in India today: Here are details on how to watch livestream online, timings, expected specifications and price.

Vivo X21 with an in-display fingerprint scanner will launch in India today at 12.30 pm. This is the first smartphone to hit the Indian market with an “invisible” fingerprint scanner that is embedded underneath the screen. Vivo X21 will be a Flipkart exclusive and will compete with the Honor 10 and OnePlus 6. Vivo X21 India launch will be streamed live on the company’s Facebook page. Alternatively, you can follow our live blog. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vivo X21.

Vivo X21 launch: Livestream, how to watch, timings

Vivo has scheduled an event in Delhi to mark the arrival of the X21 in India. The launch event starts at 12:30pm IST on May 29. Vivo will have a livestream for the X21 launch event. The X21 launch event will be available on Vivo’s official Facebook page. Users can to go the Vivo Facebook page and set a reminder for today’s event as well.

Also read: Vivo X21 to be Flipkart exclusive for online, sale to start from May 29

Vivo X21 launch event: Specifications, expected price

Vivo X21 is a highly-anticipated smartphone – after all, the flagship device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The X21 is the second-generation smartphone from the company to use an under-display fingerprint sensor technology, after the X20 UD was showcased at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

Also read: Vivo X21 will be Flipkart exclusive for online, sale starts from May 29

This type of fingerprint solution eliminates the need for buttons to unlock the smartphone. Instead, it requires users to place their fingers on the screen itself to unlock the phone. Both Apple and Samsung wanted to use this type of fingerprint sensor into their flagship devices; but they couldn’t figure out how to incorporate the solution due to a number of technical challenges.

Read more: Vivo X21 available for pre-booking before May 29 India launch: Expected price, offers and more

In terms of design, Vivo X21 mimics the design language of the Vivo V9, so don’t expect any significant changes. Though the Vivo X21 does come with a glass back, making it a premium device at least in look and feel. For hardware, Vivo X21 sports a 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio display. Plus, it has a notch on the top of the screen, similar to the iPhone X and OnePlus 6. Under the hood, the Vivo X21 is powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage. Unfortunately, the X21 doesn’t include a microSD card slot.

Vivo X21 has a dual rear-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary snapper (f/1.8) and a 5MP secondary shooter (f/2.4). While the primary camera. On the front is a 12MP selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture. The phone is backed by a 3200mAh battery and runs Android 8.1 Oreo with the company’s custom FunTouch OS on the top.

In China, Vivo X21 is priced at Yuan 3,598, which is Rs 39,000 in India. That makes the Vivo X21 a premium mid-end smartphone. Expect the Vivo X21 to priced in the vicinity of Rs 37,000 when it hits the Indian market. As mentioned earlier, Vivo X21 will be exclusive to Flipkart. Vivo is already accepting an advance payment of Rs 2,000 for the X21 on its own e-store. And those who pre-book the phone will get a coupon worth Rs 2,000, which can be used to purchase the phone from the e-store. However, the remaining amount will have to be paid online at the time of making the purchase. Vivo X21 will go on sale on May 29 via Flipkart.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd