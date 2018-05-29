Vivo X21 India launch Highlights: Flipkart sale from today, price is Rs 35,990

Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint sensor has been launched in India at a price of Rs 35,990. The company sent out media invites for the May 29 launch event in Delhi, which started 12:30 PM IST. The launch event was livestreamed via the company’s official Facebook page. Vivo X21 made debut in China, and the highlight of the phone is that fingerprint scanner is embedded underneath the screen. The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive in India, and sale starts May 29.
Flipkart is also bundling launch offers such as an extra Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value and five per cent cashback on SBI credit card. Vivo X21 can also be pre-booked via the company’s online store. In addition to SBI credit card cashback offer, users can avail gift voucher worth Rs 1,000 from Ferns n Petals, and one year device security, 280GB additional data by Vodafone.
Vivo X21 price in India is Rs 35,990 and it will compete with OnePlus 6, price for which starts at Rs 34,999 and Honor 10, which is priced starting at Rs 32,999 and comes with an under-glass fingerprint scanner. Here are the highlights of the Vivo X21 launch event:
The fingerprint sensor, which is typically present at the back of a device is placed under the display on Vivo X21. The phone will have a circular on-screen fingerprint prompt at the bottom of the display, which users can simply touch to unlock the phone. Notably, Vivo X21 is the second smartphone by the company to sport in-display fingerprint sensor as the first was X20 Plus UD.
Vivo X21 can be bought via Flipkart as well as Vivo's online store. On Flipkart, users can avail an extra Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value and five per cent cashback on SBI credit cards. No cost EMI option up to 12 months on most credit cards is also available. In addition to SBI cashback and no cost EMI, launch offers on Vivo e-store include gift voucher worth Rs 1,000 from Ferns n Petals, and one year device security, 280GB additional data by Vodafone.
Vivo X21 is priced at Rs 35,990 in India and Flipkart sale starts May 29. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor and comes with 6GB RAM+128GB storage. The phone has a 6.28-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and notch on top of the screen. The phone has a 3D glass back design. The processor is Snapdragon 660 and it is backed by a 3200mAh battery.
Vivo X21 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, paired with 6GB Ram and 128GB storage. Vivo X21 has a dual rear-camera setup, comprising a 12MP primary snapper and a 5MP secondary shooter (f/2.4 aperture).On the front is a 12MP selfie camera with a f/2.0 aperture. Vivo says the phone's camera will take better photos in low light, thanks to AI.
Vivo X21 has a notch above the screen. Though a notch is smaller than the one seen on the Apple iPhone X. The X21 is the company's second smartphone with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The technology was first showcased at the CES 2018. Vivo claims an in-display fingerprint sensor on the X21 is fast and secure.
Nipun Marya, Director, Brand Strategy, Vivo India, takes the stage. Vivo X21 is our flagship smartphone in India. 'We have established six R&D centers in the world. Our Beijing R&D center is currently focusing on 5G connectivity,' says Marya. 'We are bringing the X21 to India today. It features an in-display fingerprint scanner and is unlike any other smartphone,' he adds. "Vivo smartphones are now available in 18 countries, with over 200 million users. Our Vivo V9 captured 50 per cent of the market in the 20-30K market share."
Vivo X21 will directly compete with OnePlus 6 and Honor 10 in India. The three smartphones sport Full View display with a notch on top of the screen, dual rear cameras, and more. In addition, Vivo X21 could also be priced around the same as the two phones. While, OnePlus 6 has a fingerprint sensor at the back cover, the Honor 10 sports an under-glass fingerprint sensor.
Vivo X21 India launch event to start in a few minutes. The USP of the phone is that the fingerprint scanner is placed inside the display. The X21 was showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas in January this year It comes with an iPhone X-like notch on top of the screen and a 19:9 aspect ratio display. It has dual rear cameras, support for Bokeh mod as well as a glass back design.