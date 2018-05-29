Vivo X21 India launch Highlights: Flipkart sale from today, price is Rs 35,990

Vivo X21 India launch Highlights: Vivo X21 has been launched in India and the phone will be exclusive to Flipkart. Vivo X21 price in India is Rs 35,990. Vivo X21 India launch Highlights: Vivo X21 has been launched in India and the phone will be exclusive to Flipkart. Vivo X21 price in India is Rs 35,990.

Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint sensor has been launched in India at a price of Rs 35,990. The company sent out media invites for the May 29 launch event in Delhi, which started 12:30 PM IST. The launch event was livestreamed via the company’s official Facebook page. Vivo X21 made debut in China, and the highlight of the phone is that fingerprint scanner is embedded underneath the screen. The smartphone is Flipkart exclusive in India, and sale starts May 29.

Flipkart is also bundling launch offers such as an extra Rs 3,000 off on regular exchange value and five per cent cashback on SBI credit card. Vivo X21 can also be pre-booked via the company’s online store. In addition to SBI credit card cashback offer, users can avail gift voucher worth Rs 1,000 from Ferns n Petals, and one year device security, 280GB additional data by Vodafone.

Vivo X21 price in India is Rs 35,990 and it will compete with OnePlus 6, price for which starts at Rs 34,999 and Honor 10, which is priced starting at Rs 32,999 and comes with an under-glass fingerprint scanner. Here are the highlights of the Vivo X21 launch event:

Also read: Vivo X21 with in-display fingerprint scanner launched in India at Rs 35,990