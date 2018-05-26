Vivo X21 available for pre-booking before May 29 India launch: Expected price, offers and more

Vivo X21 launch in India on May 29 and the phone is now listed for pre-booking on the Vivo online store. X21 has a fingerprint scanner, which resides inside the display. Vivo X21 launch in India on May 29 and the phone is now listed for pre-booking on the Vivo online store. X21 has a fingerprint scanner, which resides inside the display.

Vivo X21 is available for pre-booking via Vivo’s online store. The official India launch for the X21 smartphone will take place on May 29. Vivo X21 smartphone can be pre-booked by paying an advance of Rs 2,000. Vivo is offering several pre-launch offers as well for those who sign up for this smartphone.

The company has already sent out invites for Vivo X21 launch in India, which will take place in New Delhi on May 29. The X21 is the second smartphone in the world, which is commercially available with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The 6GB RAM+128GB storage model in black colour option is listed for Vivo X21 pre-booking.

Vivo X21 India launch on May 29: How to pre-book, launch offers

Vivo X21 is available for pre-booking on Vivo’s online store. Post payment of the advance fee, users will be sent a Rs 2,000 coupon on their email, which can be applied on May 29 to buy the phone. Do note that the balance amount also needs to be paid while purchasing the phone.

Customers who pre-book Vivo X21 will be offered gift voucher worth Rs 1,000 from Ferns n Petals. Vodafone will give one year device security along with 280GB additional data. In addition, users can avail five per cent cashback on SBI credit card and no cost EMI up to 12 months.

Vivo X21 India launch on May 29: Expected price in India

Vivo X21 is a high-end smartphone and will be pitched against the iPhone X, Galaxy S9+, OnePlus 6 and Huawei P20 Pro. The phone was recently launched in China at a price of Yuan 3,598, which is around Rs 38,252. In India, the phone will likely be priced between Rs 36,000 and Rs 38,000, though we will have to wait for official confirmation to know more. The upcoming X21 will also go up against Honor 10, which features an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner that sits on the bottom bezel, but under the glass.

Vivo X21 India launch on May 29: Specifications and features

Vivo X21 was showcased at the CES 2018 in Las Vegas in January this year. The highlight of the Vivo X21 is the fingerprint scanner which resides inside the display. In terms of specifications, Vivo X21 sports a 6.28-inch Full HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Like the iPhone X, the handset has a notch on top of screen.

Vivo X21 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor coupled with 6GB RAM and either 64 or 128GB storage. A microSD card slot is also available for expanding the internal storage (up to 256GB). Vivo X21 has a dual camera setup, featuring a 12MP primary and a 5MP secondary shooter. On the front, there is a 12MP front-facing camera. The handset is backed by a 3200mAh battery and runs Android 8.0 Oreo.

