Vivo to launch Vivo X Fold, Vivo X Note and Vivo Pad: What to expect

Vivo is hosting its Spring launch event in China today, where the brand is expected to launch its first ever folding phone, the Vivo X Fold. The company is also expected two more devices – the Vivo X Note and a Vivo Pad tablet. Ahead of the launch event, here’s what to expect from the new devices, which could come to India later this year.

Vivo X Fold

The Vivo X Fold is set to be the company’s first ever folding phone. It features a premium design that resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. This includes a hinge that goes down the middle of the device, splitting the larger inner screen in two, while an outer display is at users’ disposal when they want to use the phone without opening it up.

Expected features include an 8-inch 2K LTPO 3.0 inner folding OLED panel and a 6.53-inch Full HD+ outer display, with both displays getting 120Hz refresh rate. There’s also a quad-camera on the back of the phone, as per leaks, along with a 4,600mAh battery with 50W fast charging. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Vivo X Note

The Vivo X Note isn’t a folding phone, but it is the brand’s newest flagship. The phone is expected to feature a large QHD+ 7-inch display with a 5000mAh and support for 80W wired and 50W wireless charging.

The phone is also set to feature a new camera setup in collaboration with Zeiss Optics, including a new in-house imaging chip in the device. This phone too could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

Vivo Pad

The brand’s first tablet, the Vivo Pad is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chip and could launch with an 11-inch display panel with a 2.5K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Not a lot is known about the device yet, but we will find out soon at the launch event today, which will start at 5pm IST.