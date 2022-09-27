Vivo X Fold Plus launched: Check price, specifications and other details

Vivo has officially launched the X Fold Plus, the successor to its first-ever foldable phone. Compared to its predecessor, the X Fold Plus features a larger battery and an updated processor. Here’s a quick look at what the device has to offer.

The Vivo X Fold Plus sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and comes with an 8.03-inch 120Hz HDR10+ LTPO AMOLED inner display and a 6.53-inch 120Hz AMOLED outer screen. Both the inner and outer display comes with ultrasonic fingerprint scanners.

Running on Origin OS Ocean based on Android 12 out of the box, the back of the phone houses a quad camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary sensor, 48MP ultrawide camera, 12MP telephoto lens for portrait and an 8MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The front of the phone features a 16MP selfie camera. Since this is a foldable device, the rear camera can also be used as a selfie camera. One can record videos in up to 8K resolution.

Vivo X Fold Plus comes with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 4,730mAh battery that supports 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. It is available in three colours – Clear mountain blue, Sycamore Ash and Huaxia Red.

The phone is currently available for pre-order in China and is expected to go on sale on September 29. Currently, the base variant with 12GB/256GB is priced at CNY 9,999 (approx Rs 1,13,549) whereas the 12GB/512GB version can be bought for CNY 10,999 (approx Rs 1,24,905). However, it is not clear if Vivo has plans to launch the X Fold Plus in India.