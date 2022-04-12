Vivo X Fold and Vivo X Note launched: Here’s a closer look

Vivo has introduced its first foldable phone called the X Fold along with a 7-inch Vivo X Note smartphone. The Vivo X Fold can unfold into an 8-inch plus table, similar to what the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold series offers. The company has also introduced a VivoPad tablet powered by the Snapdragon 870 processor.

The phones been announced for China, though there’s no word on global availability and release date.

Vivo X Fold: Price, specifications

Vivo X Fold has a starting price of 8999 Yuan for the 12GB+256GB version, while the 512GB version will cost 9999 Yuan. The dimensions of the phone are 162.01mm x 74.47mm (folded) and 144.87mm when unfolded. The thickness is 14.57-14.91mm (folded) and 6.28~7.40mm (unfolded). The phone weighs around 311 grams, which is heavier than most standard devices, but this is expected given it has two displays.

The main display is 8.03 inches, while the secondary screen is 6.53 inches. The secondary screen has a 21:9 ratio, while the main screen has a 4:3.55 ratio. The resolution of the main screen is 2160 × 1916 pixels, while the secondary screen has a 2520 × 1080 pixels resolution.

This is an AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone also comes with a 3D ultrasonic dual-screen fingerprint scanner. Vivo X Fold is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor coupled with 12GB RAM and 256/512GB storage options. The phone has 4600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

The main camera consists of a 50MP sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide-angle main camera with a 114-degree point of view and a 12MP portrait camera. There’s also an 8MP OIS periscope telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom, 60x superzoom. The rear camera functions as a selfie camera as well given this is a foldable device. The camera supports up to 8K ultra-high-definition video shooting.

Vivo X Note is a 7-inch smartphone from the company, with a quad-camera at the back. Vivo X Note is a 7-inch smartphone from the company, with a quad-camera at the back.

Vivo X Fold has a dual Nano SIM slot and runs OriginOS Ocean based on Android 12. It comes with Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band WiFi, a Type-C USB port, and support for Beidou/GPS/GLONASS/Galileo/QZSS/NavIC navigation systems.

The phone has an Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, Gyro, Electronic compass, Physical gyroscope and Laser focus sensor, air pressure sensor, Hall sensor.

Vivo X Note: price, specifications

The Vivo X Note starts at 5,999 Yuan for 8GB RAM+256GB storage, 6499 Yuan for 12GB+256B storage, and 12GB+512GB at 6999 Yuan. The phone has a 7-inch E5 AMOLED display with a ratio of 21:10 and 3,080 x 1,440 resolution. This one is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and comes with a ultrasonic fingerprint scanner as well.

Vivo X Note also gets a similar quad camera along with Zeiss branding. The brand has also been part of Vivo X60 and X70 series in the past. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, 48MP ultra-wide camera, a periscope camera with 125 mm focal length with 5X optical zoom (up to 60X digital zoom) and 12MP camera for portraits. The phone also includes vivo’s own V1 ISP for image processing.

Battery is 5000 mAh with 80 wired fast charging and 50W wireless fast charging. It will also come in blue, black and grey colour options with a leather textured back as seen on the Vivo X60+ Pro series.