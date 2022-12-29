scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

Vivo X Fold 2 may launch soon with 2K display, two fingerprint sensors

Vivo is set to launch two new foldable devices this year, including the X Flip and the X Fold 2. Read more below.

vivo, vivo x fold, vivo x fold 2,The Vivo X Fold 2 will be competing with the Google Pixel Fold, among other foldables that could launch this year. (Representational, Image Source: Vivo)

While it may not exactly be the first brand to come to mind when you say ‘foldable smartphones’, Vivo is one of the few brands that have already entered the game. The company launched Vivo X Fold earlier this year, and reports now suggest the brand has both a foldable phone as well as a flipping phone in the pipeline.

As per a new leak by Digital Chat Station, a trusted leaker on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, Vivo will be launching the Vivo X Fold 2 alongside the Vivo X Flip in the first half 2022. The X Fold 2 could be the third Vivo foldable following the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered X Fold and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered X Fold Plus, both of which launched in 2022.

It is still not known if the phone will be launching in India, but if the first-gen X Fold is anything to go by, we may not see a launch outside of China.

Vivo X Fold 2: What we know so far

The Vivo X Fold 2 will succeed the Vivo X Fold, confirming that Vivo’s future foldables may follow under the X-series, similar to how Samsung labels all its foldables under the Z-series. As per the leaker, the phone could sport a 2K foldable display.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
No injury mark, blood on Russian tycoon, says post-mortem official
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
Delhi Confidential: Why New Year’s Eve is going to be busy for Agricultur...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
SP Kochhar: ‘Telcos should be compensated for all their expenditure to bu...
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end
New In The New Year: 1.5 degree warmer world looms, but it’s not the end

This will be accompanied by two under-display fingerprint sensors, one for the smaller outer display and another for the larger, foldable inner display. The phone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the main camera will be a Sony IMX866 sensor.

More details on the device are not yet available, but we should have more leaks in the weeks to come. The Vivo X Fold will not be the only folding phone launching this year. It will also be competing with the likes of the first foldable Pixel phone and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 successor.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 29-12-2022 at 17:18 IST
Next Story

IAS officer shares Tamil Nadu’s conservation project on saving Nilgiri tahr, the state animal

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Dec 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close