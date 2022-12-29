Vivo X Fold 2 may launch soon with 2K display, two fingerprint sensors

While it may not exactly be the first brand to come to mind when you say ‘foldable smartphones’, Vivo is one of the few brands that have already entered the game. The company launched Vivo X Fold earlier this year, and reports now suggest the brand has both a foldable phone as well as a flipping phone in the pipeline.

As per a new leak by Digital Chat Station, a trusted leaker on Chinese micro-blogging platform Weibo, Vivo will be launching the Vivo X Fold 2 alongside the Vivo X Flip in the first half 2022. The X Fold 2 could be the third Vivo foldable following the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered X Fold and Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1-powered X Fold Plus, both of which launched in 2022.

It is still not known if the phone will be launching in India, but if the first-gen X Fold is anything to go by, we may not see a launch outside of China.

Vivo X Fold 2: What we know so far

The Vivo X Fold 2 will succeed the Vivo X Fold, confirming that Vivo’s future foldables may follow under the X-series, similar to how Samsung labels all its foldables under the Z-series. As per the leaker, the phone could sport a 2K foldable display.

This will be accompanied by two under-display fingerprint sensors, one for the smaller outer display and another for the larger, foldable inner display. The phone is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, while the main camera will be a Sony IMX866 sensor.

More details on the device are not yet available, but we should have more leaks in the weeks to come. The Vivo X Fold will not be the only folding phone launching this year. It will also be competing with the likes of the first foldable Pixel phone and Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 successor.