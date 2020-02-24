Vivo to launch its concept Apex 2020 phone on Feb 28

Vivo’s concept phone Apex 2020 will be launched on Feb 28. (Image: Vivo) Vivo’s concept phone Apex 2020 will be launched on Feb 28. (Image: Vivo)

Vivo was all set to announce its third-gen Apex Apex phone at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2020, but with the cancellation of the exhibition, the launch could not happen. However, looks like we’ll be seeing the new Apex phone this very week.

Vivo announced a new launch date for the Apex 2020 concept phone via a Weibo post. The device will be introduced on February 28, 2020, in Beijing. The company has also shared teaser posters for the upcoming phone hinting at a 120-degree curved edge display or the “FullView edge display”.

One of the posters shows a circular shaped camera ring at the back of the phone along with an Apex logo at the bottom of the rear panel. We can see curved screen edges on both sides of the phone. The circular camera module sports two sensors and one of these cameras looks like a periscope-style lens, which is rumoured to bring up to 7.5x optical zoom. The other camera is expected to be a 48MP camera sensor.

Another teaser poster showcases the front of the phone with the number “120” running from the top to bottom, which we believe is a reference to the curvature of the glass. It has also been speculated that the screen will have a 120Hz refresh rate as well.

The 2020 edition of Vivo’s Apex concept phone is expected to focus on display technology. As per the reports, the phone will feature a 6.45-inch display that will eliminate side edges and bring the impact of a more ‘borderless vision’.

The Apex phone from Vivo indicates where the company is planning to ahead with smartphone designs for its future offerings. The first Apex phone introduced in 2018 showcased the concept of pop-up selfie camera and the last year’s Apex concept phone hinted at a curved glass and virtual buttons.

