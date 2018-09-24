Vivo V9 Pro will be Amazon India exclusive, launch set for September 26

Vivo V9 Pro will be an Amazon India exclusive. (Image credit: Amazon India) Vivo V9 Pro will be an Amazon India exclusive. (Image credit: Amazon India)

Vivo plans to launch the V9 Pro smartphone in India on September 26, which is said to be an upgraded version of the V9. While the phone is yet to be launched in India, it has already been teased on Amazon. The e-commerce site has made a special page to mark the launch of the V9 Pro in the country. There’s a “Notify Me” button as well, which asks users to register so that they get a notification as and when the phone goes on sale. The Vivo V9 Pro will be an Amazon India exclusive.

The Amazon page also shows that the phone features a 6.3-inch notched display, a Snapdragon 660 AIE processor and 6GB RAM. While we do not know the complete details, but we do know that the V9 Pro will be identical to the V9 in terms of specifications and features. Expect the V9 Pro to come with a dual-camera setup on the back, a high-resolution front-facing selfie snapper, 64GB of internal storage, and a long battery life.

Vivo V9 Pro will be pitted against the likes of Motorola One Power, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Xiaomi Mi A2, Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro 1, to name a few. We can expect Vivo V9 Pro to launch in India in the vicinity of Rs 18,999.

Last week, IANS reported that the launch of Vivo V9 Pro in India. The news agency also claimed that the phone will be priced under Rs 20,000 when it hits the market.

