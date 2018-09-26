Vivo V9 Pro with 6.3-inch notched display, dual cameras launched in India: Price, specifications

Vivo V9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. Vivo V9 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU.

Vivo V9 Pro has been launched, the company’s latest mid-end smartphone in India. It will be made available on Amazon India and the Vivo online store for Rs 19,990. During Amazon’s Great India Festival sale, the smartphone will be made available to consumers for Rs 17,990. The device is currently available for customers to purchase on both the Vivo online store and Amazon India.

Key features of the Vivo V9 Pro include a 6.3-inch notched display, Snapdragon 660 processor, 6GB RAM and a dual camera setup on the back. The device comes in a black colour option.

Speaking of its specifications, Vivo V9 Pro sports a 6.3-inch FullView Display 2.0 with a resolution of 2280×1080 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor paired with Adreno 512 GPU. The device comes with 6GB of RAM along with 64GB of internal storage expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card. It runs Google’s Android 8.1 Oreo operating system with the company’s own FunTouchOS 4.0 on top. All of this is backed by a 3,260mAh non-removable battery.

The Vivo V9 Pro sports a dual camera setup on the back consisting of a 13MP primary sensor with an aperture of f/2.2 paired with a 2MP secondary sensor and an LED flash. On the front, the device features a 16MP camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 for taking selfies. Connectivity options include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro USB port for charging and data transfer.

